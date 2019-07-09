Momentum Climbing bystanders honored for life-saving actions

Two Momentum Indoor Climbing employees were honored at the July 8 city council meeting for their actions when a man went into cardiac arrest at the facility.
John Myrick, Climbing Coach for Team ATX of Austin and Rees Williams, General Manager of Momentum Indoor Climbing rendered aid immediately when a customer collapsed June 9.
Myrick and Williams immediately began performing CPR on the man, enabling partial blood flow until Katy Fire Department was able to arrive.
In his official commendation, Katy Fire Department Chief Russell Wilson hailed Myrick’s and Williams’ actions. “The performance and quick lifesaving (sic) actions of John Myrick and Rees Williams reflects the utmost courage and allowed the Katy Fire Department first responders to deliver the patient to definitive care with a viable pulse and respirations.”
As he accepted the honor from the city, Williams credited CPR training classes for preparing him for the emergency. “I've taken a lot of CPR over the years and never had to deal with that, but the training definitely paid off,” Williams said.
Myrick was unable to attend the council meeting because he does not live in Katy.
Wilson iterated the importance of CPR and First Aid classes.
According to the American Heart Association, 45 percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest victims survive when a bystander performs CPR.
“This just confirms how important bystander CPR really is,” he said. “The fact that John and Rees initiated that instantly while we were in route no doubt contributed to the good outcome of this run.”
The patient, who has not been publicly named, is recovering well from his ordeal, officials said.
“He’s still alive. He's watching TV today,” Rees laughed.
