A repeat-sex offender has been sentenced to life in prison.
Christopher Jeansonne, 47, was convicted on July 19 of Sexual Assault of a Child, a second-degree felony.
The Katy Police Department said in a statement, “In October of 2016, theKaty Police Department responded to an allegation of sexual assault of a child. Detectives immediately followed up on the case and identified Christopher Jeansonne as the suspect in this case. After a thorough investigation, Detectives presented their findings to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for charges.”
Jeansonne had previously served 20 years in prison for the prior sexual assault of two juveniles in 1993.
Jeansonne was out on parole at the time of the third sexual assault.
Katy Police Chief Jose Noe Diaz credited the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for their work in prosecuting Jeansonne. “This is an incapacitating sentence,” Diaz said of the judgement.
Capt. Javier Martinez of the Katy Police Department added, “I want the community to know we got a dangerous predator off the streets and put him back in prison where he belongs.’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.