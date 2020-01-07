Update: Marques Hillsman was located in Austin County this afternoon and has been taken into custody.
ORIGINALLY POSTED AT 5:45 PM, JAN. 7, 2020:
The Brookshire Police Department is searching for Treveon Marqués Hillsman in connection with four outstanding warrants after witnesses say he was seen bludgeoning a horse near its face and mouth with his fists and a lead rope. The incident occurred Tuesday at about 7:14 p.m. according to a Brookshire PD press release.
Marqués Hillsman is facing four charges which include Cruelty to Livestock, Theft of Livestock, Burglary of a Building and Evading Arrest. The first three charges are all felonies while the charge of Evading Arrest is a class A misdemeanor.
Marqués Hillsman fled on foot after officers arrived. The horse was observed to be sweating profusely and fell soon after officers arrived. The animal later stopped breathing.
Anyone with information relating to the event or Marqués Hillsman’s location should contact Brookshire PD immediately at 281-375-5000.
