Katy police arrest burglary suspects

Suspects, 23-year-old Oscar Resendez, 23-year-old Rodolfo Gonzalez and 20 -year-old Marco Hernandez of Katy, have all been charged with two counts of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.
On Monday, August 12, 2019, at approximately 2:20 a.m., Katy police received a call from an alert citizen in the Willow Creek Farms subdivision. The citizen stated he observed two subjects on his home surveillance system and that the subjects appeared to be checking door handles on his vehicle parked in his driveway.
Patrol officers quickly responded to the area and conducted a traffic stop on a dark-colored Mazda four-door passenger car that was seen leaving the immediate area at a high rate of speed.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the three occupants, two of which matched the description given by the homeowner. Two occupants, along with the driver, were taken into custody.
Detectives interviewed the three suspects who subsequently confessed to burglarizing vehicles in the Willow Creek Farms subdivision. Detectives were also able to locate stolen property that linked the suspects to the burglaries. The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges are probable when more victims are located.
Katy Police Department would like to thank the alert citizen who called in the suspicious activity and also the Waller County District Attorney’s Office for their continued support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.