Texas voters passed a state constitutional amendment on Nov. 5 which bans the state legislature from implementing an income tax in Texas. The bill that got the measure on the ballot was originally authored by Katy resident and former Texas House District 132 representative, Mike Schofield.
“To see three-fourths of Texas voters vote for the proposition is highly gratifying and shows that we were in touch with what real Texans want for themselves and for their families,” Schofield said in a Nov. 6 press release.
Texas voters passed the measure with 74.41 percent of voters casting ballots in favor of Proposition 4. Slightly more than a quarter of voters, 25.59 percent, cast ballots against the measure.
The amendment does not permanently ban a statewide income tax; however, it does make it more difficult for an income tax to be implemented. Prior to the amendment’s passage, a simple majority vote in both the Texas House of Representatives and Senate would have allowed an income tax to be placed on a statewide ballot. After the amendment’s passage, a new amendment to the state constitution will have to be proposed with a two-thirds majority approval in both legislative branches and subsequent approval by Texas voters before a state income tax could be instituted.
While a majority of voters were in favor of Proposition 4, educators expressed concern regarding the measure. In an Oct. 14 statement, the Texas State Teachers Association formally opposed the amendment because it eliminated a measure approved in 1993 that required two-thirds of any state revenue from a possible income tax be put toward education.
“Proposition 4 will not prohibit a future Legislature from approving an income tax on a two-thirds vote and spending the revenue however lawmakers wish,” TSTA President Noel Candelaria said.
The income tax ban is at least one thing that Schofield and his successor, State Representative Gina Calanni (D – Katy) agree upon.
"During the 86th Session, I voted to support putting the income tax ban on the ballot. In November, Texans spoke loud and clear, and voted to end any possibility that such a tax will be imposed." Calanni said via email.
Schofield said that he had authored the original bill in 2016 for the 2017 legislative session because the Texas Constitution, a 190-page document that he feels isn’t often read in its entirety, did not have a ban included in it. Schofield said that the bill, which was moved forward by Representative Jeff Leach (R – Plano) and Senator Pat Fallon (R – Frisco) in the 2019 legislative session, would stand as a hurdle to legislators that may work to increase state spending.
“I didn’t want people to try to run up the tab on state government so much that it could get to the point where they could get an income tax in state government,” Schofield said.
