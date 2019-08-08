Katy police arrest alleged burglar

Suspect, 20-year-old George Leon of Katy, has been charged with theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.
On July 11, 2019, approximately 2:23 am, Leon was arrested by Katy Police Officers on an unrelated charge in the 2500 block of Avenue D, Katy Harris County, Texas. During his arrest, Leon was dressed in dark clothing and found to be in possession of burglary tools, gloves, and a ski mask that he tossed as the Officers approached him.
Katy Police Detectives conducted a follow-up interview with Leon and had a forensic examination conducted on his cellular phone. As a result of the examination, Detectives located photos of several firearms on his phone. Two of the firearms were linked to a previous burglary that occurred on May 8, 2019, at a local pawn shop located in the 5600 block of Hwy 90.
Leon is currently being held without bond in the Harris County Jail. Leon was already on probation for a Burglary of a Habitation filed by Katy Police Department on January 2018.
The Katy Police Department asks the Katy community to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
