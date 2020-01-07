Harris County accepted $3.5 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for their Modeling, Assessment and Awareness Project – commonly referred to as MAAP or MAAPnext – a joint venture between the Harris County Flood Control District and FEMA to better map floodplains in Harris County.
“Essentially what MAAPnext will do is it’s a countywide floodplain [map] resetting which will ultimately result in the issuance of new flood insurance rate maps,” said Brian Edmondson, MAAPnext project manager with HCFCD.
Edmondson said HCFCD is eligible for federal funding thanks to a cooperating technical partnership agreement with FEMA that allows the flood control district to apply for federal grant funding. This is the second grant the county has gotten for the project. Another grant of $6.5 million was received Oct. 2018. Both grants require matching funds, which Harris County is providing by way of bond funding. The 2018 grant is being matched with $8 million of local funds and the Dec. 2019 received $5 million in local funding.
The project began in 2018 just after Hurricane Harvey dropped a deluge of rain on Greater Houston that caused severe flooding throughout the area, Edmondson said. Soon after, planes were flown across the county using imaging equipment to provide a terrain model of the region and its 22 watersheds. The aircraft used a system known as LiDAR, a surveying method that uses lasers to measure depth and distances.
“This data is the most granular LiDAR project that this region has ever had,” Edmondson said.
The new data will allow information to be more thorough, Edmondson said. Data on how bridges and other structures will be included in FIRM development for the first time in Harris County. This is also the first major evaluation of the terrain since 2001, he said.
“This gives us access to data we’ve never really had before,” said Interim Communications Officer David Byford of HCFCD.
The project is important to the region for multiple reasons, Edmondson said. MAAPnext will provide FEMA with better data to create flood insurance rate maps for the area. FIRMs are used to determine the risk of flooding that particular properties face, he said. Additionally, the information gathered by MAAPnext will be used to create models that show how water flows through the region’s watersheds during storms and help HCFCD and its partners evaluate flood control needs more accurately, he said.
“Because this overall project is such a huge assessment – it’s a huge opportunity,” Edmondson said. “The last time we did a project like this, it was called TSARP back in 2001 – the Torpical Storm Alison Recovery Project – since then, there’s been a whole lot of technological advances. In the software that was used to model and map, there’s been a lot of changes in the terrain that we were able to capture.”
New models and maps will be created in a much more detailed and advanced manner than ever before because of those technological improvements, Edmondson said.
“One of the big things that is being incorporated is changes in expected rainfalls for our standard events,” Edmondson said. “For the 100-year, we took that data from the [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] – they released a study called Atlas 14 and in that we saw increases in the amount of rainfall included in the 100-year and 500-year events, therefore we would expect to see increases [in elevations] in those floodplains due to that at the end of our study.”
MAAPnext was split into two phases, Edmondson said. The first evaluated 11 watersheds, including those in the Katy area. Phase II will evaluate the remaining watersheds and contracts are currently being pursued to find firms that can assist with the remaining project, he said.
Once the data from the LiDAR and other surveys is collected, it takes a long time for it to be compiled into a product that can be useful to residents and government agencies, Edmondson said.
Edmondson said the next step is to calculate the hydrology of the watersheds once they are completed to determine how water flows through the watersheds in the county. Once those simulations are done, the information will be handed over to FEMA so that FIRMs can be updated and flood insurance rates set according to the new floodplain maps.
Edmondson said FIRMs are being updated outside of the MAAPnext program as physical changes are apparent that affect current maps, but this new method will increase the accuracy of the maps provided given newer and better terrain and rainfall data.
FEMA will host open houses in 2022 to explain the results and associated maps to residents, Byford said. This will be followed by the FIRMs and associated flood insurance rates becoming effective in 2023.
The new technology will help HCFCD and the municipalities within the county better plan for flooding, Edmondson said. Knowing the condition of the watersheds and how water flows through them will identify areas of concern and focus efforts on the most effective mitigation improvements.
“It’ll definitely result in an updated understanding of our flood risks in Harris County,” Edmondson said.
For more information, visit www.maapnext.org.
