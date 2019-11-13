Several veterans gathered at the Freedom Park Memorial Tower along with friends and family to observe Veterans Day in a ceremony held by Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9182 on Nov. 11. Officials representing the city of Katy, Fort Bend County, the Texas Legislature and the federal legislature were present for the event.
“[We] talk to younger people today and let them know what Veterans Day is all about and what our people that are in harm’s way today are all about,” VFW Post 9182 commander Don Byrne said.
During the remainder of his opening statements, Byrne reviewed the history of Veterans Day which honors those who have served in the military and is set on the anniversary of the end of World War I when an armistice was signed with Germany. He also explained the rise of the buddy poppy to represent veterans and their sacrifices. Veterans representing multiple generations were present along with family members. Some family members placed photos of loved ones who had served in the military on the Memorial Tower’s base.
Byrne said that VFW 9182’s honor guard and VFW auxiliary members attended nine events, and he attended 4 events held in honor of Veterans Day. Many of the events were hosted by Katy ISD schools and are a part of the District’s and VFW 9182’s efforts to teach children about the meaning of the holiday.
“Our school community realizes that without the sacrifices of our veterans and current men and women of the armed forces, we would not be in the position to enjoy the freedoms we do today,” said Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski.
Katy Mayor Bill Hastings, Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers, State Representative Gina Calanni (D-Katy) and Larissa Plunto from U.S. Representative Michael McCaul’s (R-Austin) office all provided brief statements at the ceremony.
“I encourage all communities, all sectors of society and all Americans to acknowledge and honor the services, sacrifices and contributions of veterans and military families for what they have done and for what they continue to do every day to support our great nation,” Hastings said in a prepared statement.
