The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a local barber shop located in the 23900 block of Franz Road, just east of the Grand Parkway. Witnesses have told police that the suspect, a black male possibly driving a gray Honda Accord, shot a barber shop employee during an argument over a haircut.
“The customer retrieved a pistol and shot the employee multiple times,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez via Twitter. “The injured male is in serious condition.”
No arrests have been made, Gonzalez said. He advised anyone with information to contact HCSO at 713-221-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.
