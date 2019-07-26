US 90 bridge updates

Work on the US 90 bridge is scheduled to begin on July 29th.  Scheduled completion is Fall 2021.

There are 4 different phases of Traffic Changes for this project.  If you have any questions please let me know.

Regarding Traffic Changes for US 90 Bridge Construction: (I do not have the different Phase transition dates yet but as soon as the consultant passes them on to me, I will update you throughout the course of the project)

Phase 1

West of River – Close North Side of US 90/Front Street (Traffic west of bridge will be shifted to existing eastbound pavement maintaining one lane in each direction)

East of River – Maintain traffic in existing location

Phase 2

West of River – Note: At end of Phase I, North Side Front Street is reopened to thru traffic

                          - Maintain one lane in each direction on existing east bound pavement

East of River – Maintain one lane in each direction on detour constructed in Phase 1

 

Phase 3 – Shift traffic to new bridge and pavement constructed in Phases 1 & 2, maintaining one lane in each direction

West of River - Close South Side of US 90/Front Street (Traffic west of bridge will be shifted to existing westbound pavement, maintaining one lane in each direction on pavement constructed in Phase 1)

East of River – Shift traffic to proposed pavement and existing west bound shoulder constructed in Phase 2; construct Park Access Road in two phases maintaining access to park

 

Phase 4 

Note: At end of Phase 3, South Side Front Street is reopened to thru traffic

Traffic is shifted to final lane configurations