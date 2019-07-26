US 90 bridge updates

Work on the US 90 bridge is scheduled to begin on July 29th. Scheduled completion is Fall 2021.
There are 4 different phases of Traffic Changes for this project. If you have any questions please let me know.
Regarding Traffic Changes for US 90 Bridge Construction: (I do not have the different Phase transition dates yet but as soon as the consultant passes them on to me, I will update you throughout the course of the project)
Phase 1
West of River – Close North Side of US 90/Front Street (Traffic west of bridge will be shifted to existing eastbound pavement maintaining one lane in each direction)
East of River – Maintain traffic in existing location
Phase 2
West of River – Note: At end of Phase I, North Side Front Street is reopened to thru traffic
- Maintain one lane in each direction on existing east bound pavement
East of River – Maintain one lane in each direction on detour constructed in Phase 1
Phase 3 – Shift traffic to new bridge and pavement constructed in Phases 1 & 2, maintaining one lane in each direction
West of River - Close South Side of US 90/Front Street (Traffic west of bridge will be shifted to existing westbound pavement, maintaining one lane in each direction on pavement constructed in Phase 1)
East of River – Shift traffic to proposed pavement and existing west bound shoulder constructed in Phase 2; construct Park Access Road in two phases maintaining access to park
Phase 4
Note: At end of Phase 3, South Side Front Street is reopened to thru traffic
Traffic is shifted to final lane configurations
