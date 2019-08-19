Jonathan Bradshaw was sentenced to a 60-year prison sentence on Aug. 13, 2019 after a jury convicted him of Murder a day earlier. The 22-year-old Kendleton man was charged with the crime after a neighborhood confrontation in 2018.
According to Fort Bend County Assistant District Attorney Courtney Rosen, on Jan. 20th, 2018, Bradshaw’s twin brother, Johnny Bradshaw, was speeding up and down a residential neighborhood street in Kendleton.
The victim, Ladarian Trevon Welch told Johnny to slow down multiple times. Johnny then drove down the street to pick up the defendant.
Welch was standing outside of his home in front of the curb when Johnny parked in the middle of the street and Jonathan got out of the passenger seat. The defendant confronted Welch about telling his brother what to do.
Jonathan then pulled a gun on Welch and fired four times. Welch was shot once in the leg and once in the chest, which resulted in his death. The defendant ran away on foot after the shooting.
“Jonathan Bradshaw’s inhumane and senseless killing of 22-year-old Ladarian Welch robbed a young man of his future and a mother of her only son,” said Rosen. “We appreciate the jury’s attention and swift justice in this case.”
Bradshaw was tried in the 240th District Court before Presiding Judge Frank J. Fraley. Murder is a first-degree felony punishable by 5-99 years, or life, in prison and a fin up to $10,000.
Under Texas law, Bradshaw must serve half of his sentence before he can be considered for parole.
Assistant District Attorneys Courtney Rosen and Grayson Miller prosecuted the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.