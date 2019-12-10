Katy City Council rejected the 25K Morton Park & Silver Oaks Estates planned development district – known as a PDD – at its Dec. 9 meeting, citing concerns about commercial properties creeping into the residential portions of Katy. In February 2018, the plan was withdrawn from consideration by the developer in order to modify the PDD request to address City Council and resident concerns.
“At the time the city had just recently begun going through a drainage study by Costello, [Inc.], so… the city asked us to hold off until they finished their drainage study,” said Matt Stoops, manager of planning services with LJA Engineering.
LJA is the engineering firm helping JPSPS Development create plans for the PDD and Costello is the engineering firm in charge of Katy’s drainage plan.
This is the second time the requestor, JPSPS Development has submitted the request for a PDD which would change zoning for the property located in the northwestern corner of the intersection of Katy Hockley Cut Off and Morton roads. Since the initial application, LJA has worked with Costello and the city to adjust the development’s plans to fit into the city’s drainage plan, Stoops said.
Rick Lawler, the attorney representing the developer said he estimated JPSPS has spent between $60,000 and $80,000 on the additional studies involved in adjusting the PDD plan to address the concerns of residents and city officials which were mostly related to drainage at the time.
Drainage was not the downfall of the updated plan though. Council members Frank Carroll III, Janet Corte, Durran Dowdle and Chris Harris all voted in favor of a motion to deny the zoning change, citing concerns that if they were to approve the commercial space in the proposal, the creep of commercial zoning could spread west along Morton Road.
“If you turn that spigot on you cannot turn it back off,” said Carroll. “When you start zoning things commercial then it becomes easier to zone things commercial.”
Council Member Jennifer Stockdick was not present at the meeting.
Rezoning of the roughly 46-acre development has been under review for some time now after a February 2018 public hearing where residents living near the development site expressed concern about drainage, lighting and having commercial property directly neighboring residential space in Heritage Park West which lies north of the property. City officials said the PDD application may be resubmitted after more modifications are made to address concerns expressed by residents and council members.
“I would expect them to come back to council with a revised plan after talking with the neighbors and citizens in the area,” Harris said. “We do have to be very careful that we don’t allow commercial creep down Morton Road which is a big factor in our decision tonight.”
The proposal called for single-family homesites to take up about 16 acres of the property, while commercial development was to be about 11.5 acres, according to documents provided by the city. Residential lot sizes were set to be a minimum of 9,660 square feet – or 84 feet by 115 feet for a rectangular lot. Slightly more than 5 acres of the site were slated for recreation areas and about 4.5 acres for drainage and detention. The proposal called for water to drain out of the development to the east along Morton Road, outside of city limits.
“I truly believe this property is actually going to pull water away from [Heritage Park West] and help them in that regard,” Lawler said of the proposed PDD’s drainage plan.
To ensure privacy, six to eight-foot concrete or wood fences were included in the plan. The fence was to be concrete around the edges abutting a roadway and wooden where the development abuts residential neighbors.
The PDD proposal included property use restrictions, according to city documents. Permitted uses in the commercial portions of the PDD would have included office complexes, commercial or service centers, shopping centers, medical offices, recreation and fitness centers, retail centers, convenience stores, pharmacies, restaurants, daycare centers. Agricultural use would have been allowed for up to three years while planning and permitting were underway, Stoops said.
Tattoo shops, smoke shops, storage facilities, vehicle sales and liquor stores were not allowed in the proposed PDD, per city documents.
Residents have expressed concern on social media and at related public hearings that the city will be unable to enforce the restrictions in the PDD. However, City Planner Anas Garfaoui said the PDD requirements are enforceable through the platting and permitting processes. Had the PDD been approved, JPSPS would still have had to submit a plat and building designs for approval through the city’s permitting office.
“That’s when you take a look at it and say, ‘No. This won’t work here because of the use or this won’t work here because [building elevations] are too high, or you’re missing X-Y-Z.’” Garfaoui said. “So, those permits won’t be issued until [the developer] meet[s] all the city rules and ordinances.”
The city’s permitting office then inspects the work to ensure it matches what was submitted to the city, Garfaoui said.
Katy resident Rory Robertson said he was concerned about the project after seeing progress on the Village at Katy project, which is being built at the intersection of Pin Oak Road and I-10. Robertson said he feels many city residents had expected a development similar to nearby LaCenterra would be put in at the Village at Katy development and were surprised when a large warehouse-style store began to take shape in recent months. He is concerned that something similar might happen at with the 25K Morton Ranch development.
“I did not necessarily object to the commercial zoning change,” Robertson said. “But I did object to not knowing and in the [Village at Katy] project I did not know what was going on and we got this huge furniture store which is hugely unpopular, and I don’t want another store like that.”
Robertson said he thinks developers view zoning approvals as a process, while residents look at overall effects put on the community.
Failure to pass the PDD does not mean the property in question will be left undeveloped, Garfaoui said. It remains an R-1 residential zone and the developer may submit another revision of the PDD application for approval, he said. If JPSPS chooses not to resubmit, the property would be left as an R-1 zone and the developer could simply choose to build residential structures under the base city requirements.
The lot size for residential plots under the PDD is 12% larger than what would ordinarily be required under R-1 restrictions, Garfaoui said. The required lot size for an R-1 zone is 8,625 square feet.
Had the plan been approved, Lawler said that Lee and Associates might have acted as the agency to select builders for homes in the residential portion of the district. Lawler estimated that homes, had they been built under the rejected PDD application, would have cost between $400,000 and $500,000.
JPSPS may need to appeal to residents’ concerns as much as Katy City Council’s concerns and desire to maintain Katy’s small-town feel and visual appeal if the company chooses to reapply for the PDD.
“It’s aesthetic for me,” Robertson said. “I want the buildings to be small. I don’t want them to be enormous. I want them to be something nice and appealing to drive by. I want there to be traffic studies because traffic is already getting to be worse and worse on Morton [Road] and I drive down Morton [Road] east and west every day going to work and coming home.”
