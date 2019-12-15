While it may have seemed a stark contrast to the clear, warm weather Katy had throughout the weekend, Clothed by Faith held a special event Saturday morning to distribute about 600 coats to help area residents with tight budgets stay warm as winter progresses.
“We wouldn’t have had a way to get the jackets that are really expensive – to get these nice clothes.” said Kara Barnes, who had come with her family to get jackets for her husband, children and herself.
Barnes is just one of about 15,000 people that Clothed by Faith has assisted with clothing this year in the Greater Houston area. The nonprofit provides gently used and new clothing to both genders of all ages and in all sizes throughout Greater Houston. Its Katy branch is located at 802 Dominion Drive, Ste. 100 in Katy and its Southeast Houston branch is located at 438 E. Eighth Street in Deer Park.
“We certainly have enough to meet the needs today because we had folks register for this event so that we could ensure that we had enough,” said Clothed by Faith Katy Branch Manager Nanette Crawford. “But we were turning people away and placing them on a waiting list, so we know the demand is greater than what we’re giving out today.”
Crawford said the need for clothing donations is constant and there clothing of all sizes for both men and women are needed to fill that need. Clothed by faith is asking area residents to donate either at their Dominion Drive location which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or at any of their three bins placed throughout the community. Clothed by Faith will find someone that needs each donation, she said.
“[Donations] are absolutely going to be used. We have requests for clothing of all sizes and we have served clients as young as newborns and as old as 93, so there will be someone that needs the clothing,” Crawford said.
Clothed by Faith has specific items that are more challenging to provide to its clients, Crawford said. Those items include new socks and underwear which are the only two items that are provided in exclusively new condition, she said. Children’s sizes eight through 14 for both boys and girls often run low, she said, as do small and medium men’s sizes which teenaged boys often wear.
Crawford praised the community for assisting in gathering the jackets and other cold-weather gear necessary for the coat drive.
“The community has been very generous in donating. The Rotary Club [of Katy] was able to help us with some new coats through a program that they work with and we even had the girls volley ball team at Mayde Creek Junior High conduct a coat drive and had about 150 coats that they collected for us,” Crawford said. “We have had a great response from all areas of our community.”
Barnes said she and her family are grateful for the community’s generosity.
“It means everything,” Barnes said. “We wouldn’t have the means to take care of this.”
