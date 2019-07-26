Sex offender behind bars after decades of abuse

The year started out badly for child predators in Fort Bend County when 52-year-old Dwayne Bernard Howard of Houston was found guilty by a jury on January 24, 2019 for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child before being sentenced by the Honorable Maggie Jaramillo to 45 years in prison in accordance with a plea agreement.
Lead prosecutor Jenna Rudoff noted, “The Howard case illustrates how important it is to take a child’s outcry seriously and to research a perpetrator’s previous access to children once abuse is disclosed.
While preparing for trial, I discovered that several children had previously reported sexual abuse by Howard in 2010 in another county, but the investigation was put on hold when the defendant left the country.
The cooperation of these children, who are now young adults, was instrumental in obtaining justice for all of Howard’s victims and ensuring he’ll never be able to hurt another child.”
Rudoff worked diligently with investigators at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to bring Howard to justice.
Howard originally entered a plea of not guilty to begin his trial in the 400th District Court.
After the jury was seated, Assistant District Attorneys Jenna Rudoff and Claire Andresen presented evidence to the Court in a hearing outside the presence of the jury regarding the sexual abuse committed by the defendant against the seven-year-old child in this case.
They also presented evidence that Howard sexually abused four other children, some of whom are now adults, when they were between the ages of 6 and 15 years old.
After this evidence was heard by the Court, the defendant decided to plead guilty before the jury and have the Court assess his punishment.
After Howard pled guilty to the jury, the State presented additional evidence that the defendant had three prior felony convictions, including an Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact conviction in 1999 that earned him six years in prison.
The Court then sentenced the defendant to 45 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division.
Suzy Morton, Chief of the Child Abuse Division, says, “We want children to know that it is never their fault when they are abused. Most of the time, children do not reveal sexual abuse for months or even years.
We are very proud of the children in these cases and all of them who come forward when they have been abused.”
