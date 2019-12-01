A 20-year-old man was shot to death and an 18-year-old woman was shot in the upper body or neck after an altercation with the woman’s teenaged brother, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said via Twitter. The young man died of his wounds while the woman was taken to a nearby trauma center after first responders arrived at the scene in the 24000 block of Pepperrell Place Street around 11:40 p.m. to respond to the shooting.
“This was basically a house party gone bad,” Ganzalez said. “Multiple people were at the residence when an altercation broke out.”
Gonzalez said the teen was detained at the scene but was not arrested and a follow-up investigation is in progress. About 10 young adults and teens were at the scene when a disturbance between the male victim and the shooter began.
The weapon used was a shotgun, Gonzalez said. He added that the juvenile’s parents were out of the country at the time of the incident.
Pepperrell Place Street is located in the Williamsburg Hamlet subdivision, near King Elementary School.
