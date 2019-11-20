United Methodist Women, a women’s ministry at Katy First United Methodist Church in downtown Katy has installed a little library near the intersection of Avenue A and Fifth Street. The library is a free lending library to encourage reading and literacy in the community, said Patricia Kourie, a representative of the ministry.
“It’s really important, I think, for people – children and adults – to read,” Kourie said.
The small, outdoor library holds about 30 books of various types and includes a variety of genres, Kourie said. Children’s books, adult fiction, devotional books and other genres are represented in the library and anyone is welcome to take a book from the library which accepts family-friendly materials that are stored by the church until space becomes available.
“It says, ‘If you take a book, leave a book.’” Kourie said. “You don’t have to because we’ve got plenty of books – although, donations are always welcome.”
Kourie said a large part of why the little library was placed where it is was because the ministry wanted to keep the books close to the church’s Little People’s School to encourage children to read.
