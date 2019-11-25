After an altercation at a Chevron located in the 10900 block of W. Little York Drive investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit have requested help identifying a male suspect who shot another male over an argument on who was in line first at a local gas station.
The male suspect cut in line in front of his victim and attempted to make a purchase, according to an HCSO statement. This provoked a verbal argument which turned into a physical altercation. The suspect pulled a pistol and shot the complainant one time in the upper torso.
The suspect then fled the store.
The victim is expected to make a full recovery from his wound.
The suspect is between 18 and 22 years of age, 5”11 in height and weighing around 160 to 170 pounds. He has large black or brown afro-style hair and a slight mustache and goatee.
A video clip of the incident shows the suspect as he leaves the store.
Anyone with information on the identification and whereabouts of this suspect is urged to call 713-2714-9100.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.
