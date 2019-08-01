Zerwas announces retirement from Texas House

House Appropriations Committee Chairman John Zerwas, M.D. has announced that he is retiring from the Texas House of Representatives effective Sept. 30, 2019.
"It has been an absolute honor to represent House District 28, and I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish over the last 12 years" said Zerwas. "I have served under three Speakers, and each of them gave me incredible opportunities to lead for which I am grateful.
I am especially proud of the work we were able to accomplish this most recent session, and a lot of the success is due to the leadership of Speaker Dennis Bonnen.
Although I am leaving elected office, I look forward to continuing to serve Texas in another capacity."
Zerwas has been a physician for more than 30 years and is past-president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists. More than a decade ago, Zerwas co-founded a Houston area group practice which became part of US Anesthesia Partners, and he remains active in the operations of the partnership.
He has previously served as the President of the Memorial Hermann Health Network Providers and Chief Medical Officer of the Memorial Hermann Hospital System.
Zerwas has earned numerous accolades for his dedication to public service including being twice named one of the "Ten Best Legislators" by Texas Monthly.
In 2017, he was named a Distinguished Alumnus by the University of Houston's College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
In 2015, the Biotechnology Industry Organization provided Zerwas with national recognition as "BIO Legislator of the Year" for writing critical legislation that will preserve patient access to innovative and cost-effective biologic medicines in Texas.
He has earned numerous accolades for his dedication to public service, which include the 2014 Coalition for Texans with Disabilities Award and the 2014 American Cancer Society Cancer Action Award.
In 2019, Zerwas was named Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee by Speaker Dennis Bonnen. Previously, he served as Chair of the Appropriations Committee under Joe Straus, and also served eight years as a member on the House Appropriations Committee, six of which he served as chairman of the Appropriations subcommittee on health and human services.
Zerwas is a member of the Legislative Budget Board, is past chairman of the House Committee on Higher Education, and a past member of the House Committee on Public Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.