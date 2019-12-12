While it will be a few years before passengers board Texas Central’s high speed train that will carry riders from Greater Houston to Dallas in less than two hours, progress is happening. Texas Central announced Nov. 21 that it had secured an agreement with Mass. Electric Construction Co., a subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation to build various pieces of the railway between two of Texas’ largest metropolitan areas.
“Building the TX High Speed Train is radically different than any other train project that has been undertaken anywhere in the United States today,” said Holly Reed, Texas Central’s managing director of external affairs.
Mass. Electric is just one of many vendors that have signed on for the much-discussed project. Salini Impregilo, Citi Financial, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Matthews Southwest, among others.
The concept for the high-speed train is radically different than other train systems in the United States, Reed said. Texas Central chose Texas to develop the passenger-only train service is due to a variety of factors, she added. Factors included a demand for the service, easy geographic features to build on and major cities that are large distances apart, she said.
The project’s total investment is expected to be approximately $20 billion with the civil works estimated at $14 billion according to a Sept. 13 press release from Texas Central.
Texas Central expects demand for its transportation services to be present immediately and to grow, Reed said. A recent study by L.E.K. Consulting International shows that trips between Houston and Dallas have increased by about 10 percent since 2012. Texas Central expects that number to increase based on population growth and commerce between the two population hubs.
The terrain in Texas allows the train to follow an elevated route rather than one at ground level, reducing the on-ground footprint of the railway and minimizing impacts to landowners, Reed said.
The Houston train station will be located near the Northwest Mall close to the intersection of I-610 and Highway 290, while the Dallas location will be located near the Dallas Convention Center or near Lamar Boulevard on the south side of the city, according to a Texas Central press release.
“We are excited to work in an area with so much potential for vibrancy, including transit-oriented development,” said Matthews Southwest President Jack Matthews.
Financing for this project is unique in the United States, Reed said. Texas Central is funded by private investors rather than the government which has been the norm in the past.
Texas Central’s train will be based on similar Japanese railways, Reed said. She said that 10 billion passengers have ridden Japan’s trains with no fatalities or accidents since 1964.
Matthews Southwest is developing the Houston station according to documents provided by Texas Central.
Reed said Texas Central is still in the process of obtaining all of the land and rights of way necessary to build the railway. The route the railway is set to take, which has one stop near College Station, was determined by an 5,000-plus page environmental impact study mandated by the federal government. That report put forth one preferred route for the project that Texas Central is sticking to, she said. Thus far, the company has set in place about half of the agreements necessary for construction, especially in Grimes and Madison counties, she said.
“Every single day we are talking with landowners and working with landowners to come to an agreement on how e can build this alignment in the least impactful way,” Reed said.
Social media commentary from residents affected by the railways development are mixed though. Some rural residents are concerned with eminent domain issues and whether the height of the railway will be sufficient for vehicles to pass under.
While Texas Central is talking with landowners, Texas Central is aware that it may be necessary to file for eminent domain through the courts, Reed said.
“Our goal is to never have to go through the court system, and we are hopeful that will be the case,” Reed said. “We understand that if that’s not possible, then we will go that route as a last resort.”
Obtaining land rights, permitting and other challenges take time, but Reed said the company hopes to break ground in 2020 and it is possible that riders may begin zipping between Houston and Dallas on the train as early as 2026, if all goes well.
“The biggest challenges in a project like this is timing,” Reed said. “We have to make sure that all of the technical elements like the civil construction plan and the technology and the operator are in place with their plans.”
