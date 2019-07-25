I-10 Traffic Closures and Construction

I-10 closure in Waller County: I-10 eastbound from Brazos River/Waller Austin County Line to FM 1489 will have one right lane closed continuously beginning at 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday starting the July 26th weekend and for the next 4 consecutive weekends. Delays are expected as there are only two lanes in that area, so closing one leaves only one lane open. Please avoid the area if possible and drive safely through construction zones.
