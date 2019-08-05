Mandatory classroom supplies have Katy ISD teachers resorting to Amazon wish lists
By Claire Goodman
Managing Editor
When Katy ISD teachers return to their classrooms on Aug. 6, they’ll begin creating a space that is equal parts educational and welcoming to students.
In order to properly educate their students, teachers need supplies. Many of these supplies, however, are not provided. It’s up to the teachers to finance their own classroom necessities. The items are hardly extravagant.
Denise Duke wants glue.
Lizbeth Guerra wants #2 pencils.
Jaime Snow, a special education teacher, wants building blocks and an alphabet puzzle.
Lack of funding from school districts for these supplies is nothing new. For many years, teachers have had to spend their own money to acquire even the most basic items.
The problem is compounded now, because several schools are mandating these items. The supplies are no longer “wants”; they’re required by the schools.
According to multiple sources, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal, principals of Katy ISD schools are requiring each teacher to have a fully-stocked classroom library. These books and the money to purchase them are not provided by the district.
“We've been told by our principal that we are required to have a library in the classroom,” said one source, “G”, “But where's the money?”
A teacher from a different elementary school, “K”, supported G’s claim. “It happens in every school,” said K, “All of the teachers are required to have things in their room that the district won’t help with.”
The problem extends beyond classroom libraries, K said. There are many times throughout the school year when a teacher is expected to buy something they are required to have.
K recalled a training this summer in which Katy ISD informed the teachers that they would be introducing a new phonics program for grades kindergarten, 1 and 2.
The teachers, according to K, were thrilled with the new program, and the district provided some materials, but it was up to the teachers to assemble the materials in bags that were easy to distribute to the students.
Said K: “The biggest problem is that once these things are put into these bags you can't put them back in their original packaging, so teachers have to come up with their own storage. They need crates or files or boxes.”
According to K, a teacher asked if the district would help with the costs of shelving and storage for the materials, but the group was informed that any storage materials were the teacher’s responsibility.
“A teacher said, ‘OK, well is the district providing this?’ And (the trainer) said, “Well no, you will have to pay for it.”
K continued, “We don’t make the decision about the materials, but in order for you to organize them, you have to buy the stuff yourself. They expect that if you're a good teacher, this is what you're willing to do to make your classroom look good and to be organized for your students. But the only way that's going to happen is if you're willing to pay for it yourself.”
The only option, then, is for teachers to pay out of pocket for the storage supplies. The only alternative would be to pile the bags somewhere in the classroom, but that would detract from the learning environment for the children and reflect badly on the teachers.
“I truly believe I would be fired if I just left my classroom the way it would look without me spending money on it,” said another source, “E”. “Any parent or administrator who came in that room and saw it set up with only what the district gave me would think I didn’t care about my job.”
In a desperate effort to purchase these school supplies and books, Katy ISD teachers have turned to creating Amazon wishlists to fill their classrooms. They’ve even banded together to promote a #clearthelist movement on social media, which is currently trending.
Between funding a classroom full of school supplies, and now a mandatory classroom library, teachers are struggling financially.
There’s even a Facebook page, “Texas Teachers Amazon Gifting” where teachers can post their wishlists. Many add personal pleas to the request.
Starting salary for a first-year teacher is $55,200. Snow’s wish list for supplies and books amounts to $2,755.
Without outside assistance, a first-year teacher would have to spend almost 5 percent of their paycheck to have a fully-equipped classroom like Snow’s.
The Amazon wishlists are the latest in a long-standing struggle for teachers to fund their classroom needs.
The teachers initially turned to a resource called “Donors Choose”, but the system ended up being more work than it was worth with little real benefit to the teachers.
Donorschoose.org is a website that allows teachers to post their visions for their perfect classroom with a pricing breakdown.
However, Katy ISD requires that all Donors Choose requests first be submitted in writing and approved by the administration.
The problem, said G, is that the supplies purchased have to be barcoded and then stay with the school district, not the teacher.
So teachers who reach out to personal friends and family for supplies find that all their efforts benefit only that classroom. “So we go through hell, our friends and family finance it, and then it stays when we leave,” G summarized.
As a result, more and more teachers are turning to websites like amazon.com or gofundme.com to help purchase items that they’re required to have for their rooms.
“This way,” explains K, “if we have to beg for everything we get, at least we can take the supplies with us if we move to another grade level or school.”
The frustration isn’t just that G has to buy all her supplies and books herself. G contends that the district spends freely as it sees fit, but teachers aren’t a priority.
The principal of her school chastised the teachers for making too many copies for a lesson, but she was willing to allocate substantial funding for training purposes.
“She got to spend $20,000 to have Teachers College visit from New York and ‘train’ our teachers on Lucy Caulkins lessons. But minimal copies and no science or math supplies,” said G.
K has observed the same problem at her school. K’s frustration is compounded by the fact she thinks many of the trainers aren’t worth the expense.
“They pay a lot for some of these speakers that they have come to give us training, and sometimes these training programs are redundant, and sometimes these trainings are contradictory to each other,” she said.
As the sources wished to remain anonymous and their schools remain unnamed, Katy ISD Media Relations Manager Maria DiPetta said, “Due to the limited amount of information regarding your inquiry concerning claims that some Katy ISD teachers have been asked to purchase classroom library books with their own funds, the District is not in the position to corroborate the validity of such statements.
However, we can confirm that teachers are not required to purchase mandated classroom instructional materials. As part of the TEA Proclamation 2019, English language arts and reading instructional materials are provided to elementary teachers of grades K-5, which include teacher resources and classroom libraries. Elementary classroom libraries range in size from 500 to 700 individual books, depending on the grade level.
Per the TEA Proclamation 2019, every sixth through eighth grade English language arts teacher will also receive books for classroom libraries. Each library consists of approximately 375 books representing various genres and interests. Last school year, members of the Katy ISD Proclamation Committee recommended purchase of these junior high classroom library books in order to support independent reading as required by the newly adopted English Language Arts Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills. High school material allotments will be determined this coming school year.”
