Sex offender arrested for failure to register

The Katy Police Department has arrested a sex offender who failed to register in the city of Katy.
Rene Martinez, 35, was arrested July 3 and charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
Martinez is a registered sex offender. By law, sex offenders must register with local police departments each time they move. Failure to do so constitutes a second-degree felony.
According to officials, the Katy Police Department’s sex offender compliance detective, received information about Martinez possibly living within the city limits of Katy, without having registered with the Katy Police Department.
Surveillance officers were able to identify Martinez and the address at which he was living.
The police report stated, “Officers went to the residence and made contact with the suspect. Martinez initially refused to cooperate with police officers but subsequently confessed to violating the Code of Criminal Procedure article 62.102, failure to comply with registration duties. Martinez was arrested and taken into custody without incident.”
Martinez was charged and then transported to Harris County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.