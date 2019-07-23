The Katy Times will continue publishing after July 25, thanks to a deal negotiated this week between Fenice Community Media and Hartman Newspapers, LP.

Hartman Newspapers, LP which has owned the Times since 1973, announced earlier this month that it planned to cease publishing the print edition of the newspaper. Hartman has sold its interest in The Katy Times to Chionsini Children Ltd. Chionsini Children is managed by Cedar Park-based Fenice Community Media.

“We are pleased to be able to continue publishing The Katy Times. The outpouring of support for the newspaper from the community since the announcement earlier this month was a major factor in us approaching (Hartman Newspapers) Chairman Bill Hartman to discuss the possibility of a sale,” Fenice Community Media CEO Brandi Chionsini said.

The newspaper has published continually for more than 100 years, starting out as The Brookshire Times before eventually moving to Katy in the 1950s. After several name changes, the paper formally became The Katy Times in 1984.

Fenice Community Media President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Coleman said Karen Lopez, who has published the group’s property in Sealy since 2014, will assume the role of publisher of the Katy Times.

“Katy is a great community and it deserves to have the chance to see its local newspaper continue publishing,” Coleman said. “Karen is an ideal choice for publisher because she already has strong ties in the community, and she believes in The Katy Times as much as Brandi and I do.”

In addition to the Sealy News, Fenice operates newspapers in Madisonville, Gonzales, Fort Stockton and Cedar Park.

“Our property in Cedar Park shares some similarities with Katy, and we believe many of the innovations we’ve seen lead to success there will be successful in Katy as well.”

Coleman said plans for the newspaper include improving and expanding sports coverage, adding more digital advertising options for businesses and improving focus on in-depth and investigative reporting.

The sale is expected the close by Aug. 31, but the companies have negotiated an arrangement that allows Fenice to begin operating The Katy Times and its digital properties as well as Katy Today magazine immediately.