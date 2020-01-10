According to the National Weather Service, severe weather is expected across southeast Texas Friday night and early Saturday as a cold front moves through the area, which includes Katy. Thunderstorms, strong winds, isolated tornadoes, hail and lightning are possible with this system. However, most of the event will take place after dark, likely between 10 p.m. Friday and 1:00 a.mm Saturday. This is a fast-moving system that will provide less warning time for impacts. It is extremely important that everyone have a way to receive emergency alerts throughout the night.
The National Weather Service reports a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon, especially after 5 p.m. The high for today should be about 77 degrees with breezes and light winds up to 30 miles per hour. That is expected to change prior to 1 a.m. this evening as severe storms are possible with a 100% chance of precipitation. Rainfall up to three-quarters of an inch is possible.
Weather is expected to clear up Saturday with a high of about 58 degrees and breezes and mild winds up to 20 miles per hour. The low for Saturday is expected to be about 37 degrees.
Sunday’s weather is expected to be mild with partly sunny skies and a high near 64 degrees and a low of about 48 degrees.
Harris County residents may sign up for emergency alerts through ReadyHarris.org.
Fort Bend County residents can get alerts through the Fort Bend Office of Emergency Management.
Nationwide alerts are available through the national weather service: https://alerts.weather.gov/cap/tx.php?x=1
