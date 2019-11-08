Voters in Fort Bend County approved an $83 million drainage bond proposition on Nov. 5. Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers said bond funds will allow the county to meet matching fund requirements for state and federal grants to move forward with drainage projects.
“This gives us the opportunity to secure about $264 million worth of additional funds from the feds and the state,” Meyers said.
Bond funding will allow the county to reimburse its general fund for drainage projects that have already begun, Meyers said. Those projects will improve the flow of the Cane Island and Willow Fork branches of Buffalo Bayou, near the city of Katy and the Cinco Ranch area.
One project that the county funded in anticipation of the bond proposal’s passage along the Cane Island Branch of the Buffalo Bayou has just completed in Katy between I-10 and Kingsland Boulevard said Mark Vogler, general manager and chief engineer of the Fort Bend Drainage District. With that project completed, funding will be directed toward other projects, he said.
“[We’re] also looking at the erosion along Willow Fork from where the Cane Island [branch] hits it all the way down to the Grand Parkway,” Vogler said. “All of those are eroded areas and [the Natural Resource Conservation Service] is putting up about $42 million in those projects, and so we at the county have to put in about $4.2 million to cover our share of it, and that’s what this bond money was for with that.”
Additional funding may be possible through federal and state dollars under the control of the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), Meyers said. TDEM is processing Fort Bend County’s grant applications in a competitive process, and Meyers said he was unsure if the amount of funding available would be sufficient for all of the grant applications across the state to receive funding.
“We’re anxiously awaiting a decision from the Texas Department of Emergency Management which is reviewing our [flood mitigation grant] applications to get back with their evaluation of whether our applications are going to qualify for funding,” Meyers said.
If TDEM funding is not approved, Meyers said the county will examine other sources of supplemental funding such as special districts whose roles include drainage and flood mitigation.
Voters approved the measure with 69.14 percent of the 65,260 county voters who went to the polls voting in favor.
The Fort Bend County Commissioners Court had considered mobility and facilities bonds but settled on a flood mitigation-oriented bond after receiving public feedback, Meyers said. Feedback indicated to the commissioners that county residents saw flood mitigation as the top priority for Fort Bend County.
“The community really deserves credit for that,” Meyers said. “[The county] sent surveys asking the community what their priorities were between facilities, flood mitigation and mobility. It was based on our community input that we were then able to change from facilities bonds to flood mitigation bonds.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.