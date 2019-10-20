Chelsea Gumm, a culinary instructor at Katy ISD’s Miller Career and Technology Center, can testify to the importance of how first-hand experience can shape a person’s future.
The winner of a Golden Fork as the Greater Houston Restaurant Association’s Educator of the Year, Gumm’s college degree was in history, but she was always involved in the culinary industry as a teenager and beyond.
“I worked in restaurants through high school and college,” she said. “I did most of the duties in the front of the house. I was thinking I would be a restaurant manager.”
She said that experience running the service and business operations, and observing the kitchen from time to time too, caused her love for restaurants to grow toward transitioning to a career in culinary education. And for the fourth year in a row, she will be bringing a group of seven students to the 14th annual Landry’s Iron Chef Competition on Tuesday, Oct. 29 in Galveston.
“I think it’s a cool thing, what Landry’s does,” Gumm said. “It’s a unique opportunity. We all think it’s cool how they do this process. This is something they’ve been doing for years that I didn’t know about. I take this to heart and try to encourage my kids.”
In the competition, more than 25 chefs from Landry’s will strive for the best new dish in five categories. There will also be a fish-cutting demonstration with Michael Le from Garden Valley Isle Seafood, a molecular gastronomy and reverse spherification “Flavored Pearl Toppings” demonstration with McCormick and Schmick’s, and a dinner and book signing with James Beard Award winner Hugo Ortega.
Gumm said that from her past trips, the most valuable part of the experience is for students to realize that the food industry isn’t as stodgy or secretive as it can appear to outsiders.
“It shows kids that chefs aren’t so closed minded and so secretive,” she said. “Even larger corporations like the Landry’s food group, they want to work with you and mentor and teach-up the next generation.”
Gumm highlighted John Baker — an executive chef at McCormick and Schmick’s — as one of her allies at Landry’s.
“He’s fantastic,” she said, stressing his connection with the students. “He not only works with the kids at the competition, but he’s done demonstrations for us. He’s brought a fish market to the school twice. It’s a huge opportunity for our students to do something that we wouldn’t normally be able to afford. Landry’s started in Katy, and I think it’s cool that a lot of the staff members I meet like John are from Katy.
“It’s not just from a corporate level, it’s a hometown sort of thing for them.”
After last year’s competition, Gumm said her students were inspired to try out new ingredients, combinations and dishes.
“They got to play with all really cool micro greens and micro vegetables that they had never seen before,” she said. “They were super excited and started looking up videos and thinking, ‘What can we do with this?’ It pushed them out of their comfort zone.”
Gumm said that is an important thing for anyone interested in working in the culinary industry. She has 35 second-year students and 55 first-year students in her program, and they have a rule for everything they make: if you’re not allergic to something, and/or it’s not against your religion, you taste it.
Getting out of a comfort zone is also something that applies to Gumm. When she first started as a high school culinary instructor, all of her hands-on experience was with the business and service side of the industry.
“My kitchen experience is, ‘Oh, I got this job, I better learn how to cook,’” she said, laughing. “I would spend nights, weekends, any day I wasn’t at school … I was in my kitchen learning how to cook, reading recipes and trying them.”
Now, however, she’s in culinary school, and she stresses the importance of it to her students.
“Sixteen years in, I decided it was time to get my degree,” she said. “I tell my students, there may be a time when there’s a job you want and a place you want to go, and you don’t have that piece of paper. I have to practice what I preach.”
