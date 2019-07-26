Calendar of Events July 27- August 1

Pups on the Patio
Join Chick-fil-A Katy Mills (25601 Nelson Way) for an evening with your furry best friend.
"Pups on the Patio", a dog-friendly evening, takes place on July 27 at 6 p.m.
Pups will enjoy tasty treats, compete in patio contests for special surprises, and meet other furry friends.
Camp Bow Wow Katy will also be there for training tips .
Christmas in July
Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Centers (TXCH) reports over 3,000 newly diagnosed patients each year, with an average of 80 inpatients a day and over 73,500 outpatient clinic visits per year.
Unfortunately, due to missing so many days of school, a large majority simply lose hope of ever catching up, eventually dropping out altogether.
In an effort to alleviate that stress, Stuff the Sleigh has established Christmas in July to ensure patients and their families have everything they need to start the school year off right.
Christmas in July takes place on July 27 at Main Event (24401 Katy Freeway) from 2-4 p.m.
Farmer's Market
at LaCenterra
The Farmers Market at LaCenterra is held on the fourth Sunday of every month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There are local vendors and artisans selling honey, cheese, fresh eggs, seasonal vegetables & much more.
This week's market takes place on July 28. LaCenterra is located at 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard.
Dine and Donate for Ballard House
Grazia Italian Kitchen (22764 Westheimer Parkway) will be raising funds for The Ballard House, a Katy-based charity dedicated to providing free housing to people visiting the area for medical treatment.
On July 30 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Grazia will donated 15 percent of sales to supporting The Ballard House.
Story Time at CAP Animal Shelter
Parents are invited to accompany children to read a book aloud to a furry friend for 15 minute intervals on August 1.
Children gain confidence in their reading skills while helping shy homeless pets become more comfortable with people
CAPS encourages kids to bring their favorite ooks to share with the animals.
Bring a towel, no sew blanket, or any blanket to sit on, and then CAP will collect these to donate to the shelter for the animals to cuddle with.
Story Time begins at 1 p.m. Space is limited, and participants must RSVP at (281) 497-0591.
