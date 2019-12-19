UPDATE - 12:18 p.m.: It has been confirmed that Solorio was a Houston Police Department officer and was off duty at the time of the accident.
ORIGINALLY POSTED AT 12:06 p.m.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a fatal collision that occurred this morning near Sealy on Interstate 10.
The preliminary information indicates at approximately 6:25 a.m., a 2018 Kenworth Truck Tractor towing a trailer was traveling westbound, east of Mlcak Road. An eastbound 2013 Toyota Tacoma was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lane of traffic when it struck the front center of the truck.
Guy Pearson, 65, of La Feria, was identified as the driver of the Kenworth. Pearson was not injured.
Gizelle Solorio, 32, of Katy was identified as the driver of the Toyota. Solorio was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Judge Bernice Burger.
The incident is under investigation, and there are no further details at this time.
