After record warmth on Sunday, a strong cold front will sweep across the region today returning the area to winter.
Strong front is located from NE TX to College Station to Austin to Del Rio at 7:00 a.m. and is moving southeastward at 20-30 mph. Isolated showers have begun to develop across the region along and ahead of this boundary and this will continue through the rest of the day as the boundary moves across the area. Temperatures will fall 15-25 degrees as the front passes with most locations ahead of the boundary currently in the upper 60’s to low 70’s and then falling into the upper 40’s and low 50’s behind the front. For example Georgetown is currently 43 and LaGrange 70.
As for rainfall…air mass is capped aloft and expected much of what transpires over the next 4-6 hours to be mainly light showers and drizzle. Instability does increase across our coastal sections and eastward into Louisiana where there could be a few thunderstorms as the front passes. Will keep rainfall amounts on the very light side with most locations averaging either side of .25 of an inch if that.
Front is already through College Station and should be into the metro area in the 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. time frame and then off the coast 1-3 p.m. Strong cold air advection will onset behind the front and last into the middle of the week.
Skies will rapidly clear this evening allowing temperatures to fall into the 30’s over much of the area. Areas from College Station to Lake Livingston could reach freezing by Tuesday morning. Cold high pressure builds over the area on Tuesday with high temperatures struggling to reach the lower 50’s even with full sun. Wednesday morning will be the coldest morning with freezing temperatures possible as far south as HWY 105 and potentially even into the north and western portions of Harris County.
Quick warm up Thursday into the lower 60’s ahead of a fast moving disturbance that will bring a quick shot at rainfall Thursday night and Friday morning. High pressure builds back into the region late Friday through the weekend.
Next Week:
High pressure that will build into the area this weekend will begin to slide eastward and an extended period of onshore flow will likely be in place for much of next week. Temperatures and humidity values will begin to increase.
