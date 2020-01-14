After just over an hour of discussion with representatives from Katy ISD, T-Mobile, an engineer and an attorney advocating for a proposed 180-foot-tall cellular tower near Katy Junior High School, Katy City Council asked those representatives to come back to them Feb. 10 with a revised plan that included a smaller tower. The proposal follows a lease agreement with KISD for $2,000 per month to host the tower on the district’s property.
“I’m not comfortable that they really did a thorough search of appropriate areas to put that pole – the tower,” said Councilmember Janet Corte.
According to documents provided by the city, approval of a special use permit to construct the tower and install the telecom equipment is required per the city’s zoning ordinance. That ordinance requires any tower within 1,500 feet of a residential district or the Old Katy District to have a variance approved by City Council.
Bebb Francis III, and attorney coordinating the project said the tower would help to fill a large gap in T-Mobile’s coverage within the city. He was joined in the presentation to the council and attending community members by KISD’s Executive Director for Maintenance and Operations Mark Tiedt, T-Mobile Radio Frequency Manager Craig Donaldson and real estate agent Dave Petrakov who also helped coordinate the project.
T-Mobile customers are having trouble with getting consistent data and voice reception in the region the proposed tower would serve, Donaldson said. Because of this, calls can be dropped and internet connections can lag. Additional concerns included service for calls to 911 possibly dropping in the areas that receive poor signal, he added.
“The more people that utilize our towers, the slower input rates are,” Donaldson said.
While the presentation included hundreds of 911 calls per month, Corte said she wanted time to verify that the data was accurate because it seemed to her that the reported number seemed high. She was also concerned that the information provided at the meeting seemed to leave many of her questions unanswered or at least partially answered, she said.
“I’d like to verify their count of 911 calls against what dispatch has actually received to make sure that those counts are accurate. That’s a comparison that I’d like to see,” Corte said.
Corte was also concerned that the location for the tower was not the only option and asked several questions about why the tower could not be located at Legacy Stadium, nearby.
Councilmember Durran Dowdle agreed with Corte’s concerns about the presentation being broad enough.
“Some of the data that was put forth was skewed in my opinion because it only represents T-Mobile. Others may not have the issues that T-Mobile has,” Dowdle said.
Donaldson said the location was the most optimal because the stadium was too off-center from where the hole in T-Mobile’s coverage was located and that T-Mobile needed to try to keep its towers relatively equidistant from one another. Placing a tower at the Brookshire Brothers store located at the intersection of Franz Road and Katyland Drive would have been an option, he said, but the company was aware that placing a cell tower that close to a residential community would create what some would consider an eyesore, which he said T-Mobile was sensitive about.
Council members were also concerned about the safety of such a large, apparently fragile structure going in at the school.
“Towers are designed so that the tower would bend rather than falling over like a tree,” Francis said.
He added that the bend would allow the entire structure to fall within the tower’s 30 foot by 60 foot enclosure, thus ensuring safety for nearby students.
Dowdle said he agreed with some of Corte’s concerns about the tower. Both he and Corte said the proposed location – given a half-mile to three-quarter-mile range provided by Donaldson – would serve mostly open spaces, including Legacy Stadium, Rhodes Stadium, the Katy Branch Library, Katy Police Station, Mary Jo Peckham and Katy City parks, but would only serve a small portion of the East Terrace and North Katy Estates subdivisions.
“In going through the presentation, it became apparent that what I asked – the range of the tower – He said a half mile to a mile and that doesn’t cover a whole lot of residents,” Corte said.
Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris asked if it would be possible to lower the tower to 140 feet in height, rather than the 180-foot height originally proposed. Additionally, he asked if it was possible for other avenues to provide signal to the area could be shown in a presentation that compared the different options available to T-Mobile and other carriers that might come into the city.
Donaldson and Francis agreed to look into such options and Harris moved to continue the public hearing and presentation during the upcoming Feb. 10 Katy City Council meeting.
Corte said she would also like to speak to Katy ISD during the next meeting to find out what their process had been to approve a lease agreement with T-Mobile, so the council could understand what the district’s vetting process had been.
“I’d like to think that the school board was not aware of requiring three variances and a special use permit in order to put this tower there,” Corte said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.