Choir students with Woodcreek Junior High School’s sixth, seventh and eighth grade choirs have been visiting the Sundance at WoodCreek Premier Memory Care facility to sing Christmas carols to the residents there. The memory care patients were treated to a medley of Christmas classics and given bells to add to the music with.
“For me, it’s wonderful, because I see how they all smiled at me and it looked like they were having a good time. And I was having a great time. It brought me a lot of courage and confidence,” said eighth grade varsity choir student Sofia Castillo.
Choir Director Anne Guess said finding ways for the students to give back to the community in some sort of outreach is something faculty and staff are always looking for. She worked with Assistant Choir Director Taylor Young to identify opportunities that would allow the students to put their singing skills to work in the community, she said.
“Ms. Young and I brainstormed ideas of where we could go. Where would be the simplest excursions, so to speak and across the street seemed pretty simple. Those residents are very receptive,” Guess said.
The students performances were a bright spot in residents’ days, said Sundance Memory Care Communities Vice President of Operations Kayce Vanderplass. All of the residents in the community have some sort of cognitive condition related to memory, she said. Those conditions make it so that residents remain in the facility at all times for their safety and to avoid overloading them on a sensory level, she said.
She added that musical performances by volunteers such as the WoodCreek students can be really beneficial to her patients.
“To bring life and to bring volunteers into the community is really purposeful to our residents and music is one way that the brain is able to rewire itself,” Vanderplass said. “We talk a lot about the brain’s ability to fire and make sure the neurons are changing as quickly as they can and music is one of the things that does that for them.”
Stephen Sandlin, whose son Elliot performs in one of Guess’ and Young’s choir classes, said he has been really impressed with the school’s choir program. He is especially proud of how the choirs have come together as groups and improved their singing skills, which gave them the ability to brighten the days of Sundance residents.
“These performances are a way to celebrate that hard work and share their joy with others,” Sandlin said. “It also gets them out of the school-home routine, to interact with another circle of the Katy community.”
The students may not have thought of all of the aspects that Sandlin and Guess looked at, but they did enjoy their excursions to Sundance, they said. Singing fun songs and making their audience happy helped them to enjoy school and appreciate choir, they said.
“I really liked ‘Silent Night’ because it seemed like everybody in the room was really in to it, but also “Feliz Navidad,’” said eighth grader Rowan Bancroft. “’Feliz Navidad’” was very cool because everyone was very happy and when they were jingling the bells it was really happy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.