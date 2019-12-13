The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force arrested Christopher Donelly, 37, of Richmond on two counts of first degree felony manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, one count first degree felony money laundering and one count second degree felony for possession of marijuana Friday evening, according to a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office press release.
“We just don’t believe that this individual was just a low-level street dealer…,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said. “He had much more of a quantity and the quality was very good as well, so we kind of consider him a larger fish.”
Donelly was arrested after an extensive investigation led to the issuance of a warrant for a home in the 2500 block of Old South in the unincorporated area of Richmond. A search of the home revealed about 240 pounds of marijuana, 74 grams of THC oil, about 20 grams of cocaine, more than $400,000 in American currency and other assets suspected to be profits from drug sales. Fort Bend County authorities estimate that the street value of the illicit substances was more than half a million dollars.
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Caitilin Espinosa said the money would be turned over to the county after Donelly’s trial was completed and all of the drugs seized would be destroyed.
During the past several months, Task Force Officers have conducted numerous undercover operations focused on identifying sources of supply of marijuana and illicit THC extracts sold and distributed in all areas of Fort Bend County, according to the press release.
Espinosa did not specify the length of time it took to track Donelly down as a specific suspect, citing the need to protect the integrity of this and future investigations.
Nehls said the Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force is made up of law enforcement officers from several Fort Bend County agencies that are supported by a relationship with the county’s District Attorney’s Office.
“I could not be more proud of our Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force,” Nehls said. “They do a fantastic job in keeping the citizens of Fort Bend County safe and we do the best we can trying to keep the drugs off of the streets in Fort Bend County and out of our children’s hands.”
