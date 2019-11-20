Christ Clinic, a nonprofit clinic that serves the Katy area, is planning a candlelight vigil on Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Typhoon Texas near Katy Mills. The vigil is being held in response to growing strains on local nonprofit organizations such as the clinic, Clothed by Faith and others which have seen an increase in demand for services in recent months.
“Fundraising is never easy, but Christ Clinic is finding it more difficult to raise the necessary revenue needed to support operations. In speaking with other non-profits, we have found that many are in a similar situation,” said Christ Clinic Executive Director Lara Hamilton in a Nov. 18 press release.
Christ Clinic isn’t the only local nonprofit seeing an increase in demand without a matching increase in donations though. Hope Impacts, an organization that helps the homeless in the Katy area is seeing challenges as well, Tina Hatcher said. Hatcher is executive director and founder of Hope Impacts.
“We are all putting out more services and seeing more clients than income is coming in,” Hatcher said.
Hatcher said Hope Impacts has been fortunate enough to receive a grant from The George Foundation that will allow the organization to provide services in Fort Bend County, where they had previously been focused on providing services Harris County. However, the grant does not meet the increased need to serve residents of both counties.
As an example, according to Christ Clinic’s annual reports, the clinic’s total operating budget for 2014 was about $928,000 to serve roughly 2,500 patients. By 2017, the number of patients had jumped to almost 12,000, or almost five times the number of patients just three years earlier. During that same time, revenue had only increased to about $1.65 million, not even doubling the amount of income for the charity clinic.
Titus Benton, executive director of Clothed by Faith, a local nonprofit that provides free clothing to those in need said he is seeing similar trends across his organization’s coverage area which includes a large portion of Greater Houston.
“We have been a Katy-based nonprofit with a donor base that is mostly in Katy and now we’re trying to serve a whole city,” Benton said.
Clothed by Faith offers its services to about 195 zip codes, Benton said. Because nonprofits partner so much – Clothed by Faith has more than 150 community partners across the region – requests for services keep increasing as those in need hear about Katy-area charities by word of mouth, Benton said.
Because nonprofits are operating on shoestring budgets, they have to be very responsible with the money they have, Christ Clinic’s Director of Advancement, Beverly Allen said. The organizations are all operating as cost-effectively as they can, but the situation is still challenging because demand is increasing at a much faster rate than resources are, Allen said.
“I think our community is exhausted. I think there is a lot of donor fatigue,” Benton said. “I think that all the nonprofits are fishing from the same pond and they’re tired of being asked.”
Benton said Clothed by Faith is working to find other revenue streams by setting up textile recycling collection bins for clothing that is not suitable for being redistributed and similar innovations. Christ Clinic and Hope Impacts representatives also said they are looking for grant funding, but even those efforts are still leaving them short of meeting the needs of those they serve financially.
Partnering to meet client needs has become a vital part of the situation for financially-strained Katy-area nonprofits, Allen said. Each nonprofit tries to focus on its strengths. As patients come through Christ Clinic for medical services, they are referred to Clothed by Faith for clothing; or, as a homeless client is getting a shower and a medical issue is recognized, Hope Impacts will help that client get to Christ Clinic for treatment. Christ Clinic has also partnered with Katy Christian Ministries to provide food packages to meet the needs of diabetic patients served by the clinic.
“As we reach further to wrap our hands around the whole person, it is imperative that we lean on our non-profit partners to provide the supportive services that we would be duplicating if we provided them ourselves,” Hamilton said. “Duplication of services means duplication of overhead unless there is a strong, concerted effort.”
