Sheriff's Office seeking 'vehicle of interest' in aggravated assault

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information concerning an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
At 4:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 7300 block of El Cresta Dr, in the Houston area of Fort Bend County.
Two adult male victims were sitting in their vehicle outside their home when they were fired at by suspects who drove by.
Surveillance footage revealed a vehicle of interest at the time of the shooting. The vehicle appears to be a dark color, 4-door, Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows.
The driver of the vehicle was only described as a dark skinned male.
“Help us catch those responsible for this violent and reckless crime,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls.
Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc.
- Call (281) 342-TIPS (8477) All calls to Crime Stoppers are ANONYMOUS
- Submit Online: http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/
- Visit our Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fortbendcountycrimestoppers/ for details on a New easy way to submit tips via the P3 Global Intel App.
Information, which leads to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspect(s) involved, could earn you up to $5,000 CASH REWARD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.