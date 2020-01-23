Katy ISD held a dedication ceremony for Olga Leonard Elementary Jan. 16. The school’s namesake, Olga Leonard served as an educator in Katy ISD for 26 of her 30 years in education and was able to attend the event as a speaker and honoree.
“What an incredible honor to be standing before you today as we dedicate a Katy ISD campus bearing my name,” Leonard said.
The new 138,500-square-foot elementary school has a total student body of 644 currently but has space for a total of 1,300 students at capacity. The campus serves the Morton Creek Ranch subdivision according to a KISD press release.
Leonard began her career outside of Katy ISD but came to the district in 1985 as a first grade teacher at Bear Creek Elementary. She continued her career helping teachers develop curriculum and eventually taught Spanish at the junior high and high school levels. She served as principal for Memorial Parkway Elementary and interim principal at McRoberts Elementary in her career as well.
The ceremony included performances by students and comments from Leonard and members of the district’s administration and board.
