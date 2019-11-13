At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the City of Katy City Planning and Zoning Commission voted six to three in favor of moving forward a plan for the 25K Morton Park and Silver Oaks Estates planned development district. The development proposed by JPSPS Development, L.P., if approved by city council on Dec. 9, would be situated in the northwest corner of Morton and Katy Hockley Cut Off roads.
Heritage Park West Subdivision residents living directly to the north of the proposed development voiced concerns about the development including drainage, easements, proximity of commercial portions of the development, a possible homeowners association and the development’s impact on their property taxes.
“One of my concerns is what the price point for the houses are going to be proposed to be in that neighborhood. What are we looking at? How many houses are we looking at,” said Heritage Park West resident Carolyn Easley during the open comments portion of the meeting.
Property values in the development are expected to be $300,000 or more, said Matt Stoops of LJA Engineering, a firm helping with the development plan for the project. Stoops presented plans for the proposed 34.86-acre development. The presentation included about 11 acres of commercial property near the intersection of Morton and Katy Hockley Cut Off roads, about 16 acres of residential development, roughly 5 acres of recreational space and four and a half acres of detention ponds.
Use of the commercial portion will be subject to city restrictions, Stoops said. Tattoo shops, smoke shops, vape and CBD vendors, self-storage facilities, vehicle dealerships and liquor stores will not be permitted. Authorized use includes medical, fitness, shopping, convenience stores, pharmacies, restaurants, daycare centers and gas stations, though Stoop said his client intended to avoid a fuel station. Commercial buildings will be 40 feet in height or less, according the presented plan.
Initial plans for construction of single-family residential lots in the district call for a minimum lot size of 9,660 square feet – or a lot measuring about 84 feet wide by 115 feet deep as an example of possible measurements. Initial plans call for 58 residential lots in the development. Each home is slated to have a two-car driveway, sidewalks along street-facing front lawns and wood or precast concrete fencing depending on where the home is located in the development.
Flood mitigation assets in the plan include two detention ponds that will drain to the east along Morton Road. Steve Wilcox of Costello Engineering, the firm retained by the city to coordinate a comprehensive drainage plan for the city and to coordinate with the Harris County Flood Control District and other relevant entities, said that JSPS and LJA had gone to significant efforts to ensure the drainage plan for the site met all city and county requirements.
“The Harris County Flood Control District has a drainage master plan and that master plan had very specific flow rates at certain points from the area that is generally north and west of Katy Hockley [Cut Off] and Morton Road,” Wilcox said. “We helped work with the different parties… and determined who got how much of that flow rate.”
The three dissenting commissioners wanted to recommend additional sidewalks and the elimination of some of the commercial area in favor of residential space within the plan.
Prior to construction, there are still several steps in the planning process, Stoops said. While the initial plan has been recommended for approval to the Katy City Council, the council will still need to approve it at its Dec. 9 meeting. Additional plats and surveys will also need to be done.
Keep an eye on www.KatyTimes.com for more on this story as the development's application moves through City Hall.
