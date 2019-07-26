Judge denies leniency for child rapist

Judge Maggie Perez Jaramillo sentenced Rosenberg resident Samuel Johnson, Jr. to 20 years in prison following his plea of guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.
During the punishment hearing, prosecutor Melissa Muñoz presented evidence that showed the defendant had engaged in sexual conduct with a 10 year old on multiple occasions. The child disclosed the sexual abuse to a relative. Following the disclosure, authorities with the Rosenberg Police Department investigated the allegations.
The defendant testified during the hearing, requesting leniency from the judge and to sentence him to community supervision.
