The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at local barber shop Magic’s Kutts & Fades located at 239045 Franz Road, just west of the Grand Parkway. Witnesses have told police that on Dec. 21 the suspect, a black male possibly driving a gray Honda Accord, shot a barber shop employee during an argument over a haircut.
“The customer retrieved a pistol and shot the employee multiple times,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez via Twitter. “The injured male is in serious condition.”
The sheriff’s office is still conducting its investigation, HCSO Director of Public Affairs Jason Spencer said via email Dec. 27. Initial details shared with the public indicate that the shooter had brought his 13-year-old son in to get a haircut. After the haircut, the suspect found out the child did not like the haircut and returned to the shop. The barber redid the haircut, but an altercation occurred afterward and the suspect allegedly went to his vehicle, removed a firearm and shot the barber, then fled the scene.
HCSO has identified a suspect and is interested in questioning the suspect but does not identify suspects in an investigation unless charges have been filed, Spencer said. As of Dec. 27, the victim of the shooting was recovering and expected to survive, he added.
“When it’s finished, the evidence will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for them to determine possible charges,” Spencer said.
HCSO is asking anyone with additional information the department at 713-221-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.