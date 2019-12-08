BROOKSHIRE – Eric Boutot, Grundfos’ regional operations vice president, announced at the Brookshire Economic Development Corporation’s business and development program dinner Saturday evening that the company plans to expand its Brookshire plant into its new Americas headquarters. The plant is located in the southwest corner of the intersection of State Highway 90 and Koomey Road on the west side of Brookshire, north of I-10.
Grundfos is the world’s largest pump manufacturing company, Boutot said during a short presentation at the annual dinner hosted at Hemi Hideout. Amid the museum-like facility which pays tribute to the American auto industry, Boutot said Grundfos will break ground March 2020 and expects to open the expansion in the first quarter of 2021.
According to documents provided by Grundfos at the banquet, Grundfos was founded in 1945 and owns 83 local sites around the world which manufacture more than 17 million pumps each year. The company has about 19,000 employees worldwide.
Brookshire Mayor Darrell Branch said he looked forward to the economic boost the expansion will bring to the city of Brookshire. The jobs and revenue brought to the city by the expanded plant should help the city prepare for the urban sprawl headed Brookshire’s way as Greater Houston continues to grow, he said.
Grundfos Chief Operating officer Stéphane Simonetta said in a written statement that he had great faith in Boutot’s professional record to ensure the expanded plant’s success.
“I am confident that [Boutot] will enhance Grundfos Americas’ ability to meet the needs of our customers, strengthen our end to end supply chain, operations excellence and increase our focus on quality,” Grundfos’ Chief Operating Officer said in a statement distributed at the banquet.
The Grundfos plant’s proposed new footprint can be found on the map below. Businesses pinned in yellow are for easy reference only.
<iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/embed?mid=1-Fb0zmH5VIKFqYbDvVmjSq6vKKZvemIY" width="640" height="480"></iframe>
Brookshire beat out Indianapolis, Indiana as the choice for Grundfos’ new regional headquarters.
