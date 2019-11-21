Katy, TX (77493)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, mainly cloudy during the afternoon with a few showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.