The Fulshear City Council unanimously approved a Chapter 380 development agreement to obtain a right of way and land near Primrose Park that will allow the city and county to extend Huggins Drive to FM 359. The agreement includes an initial payment to the Blackburn family who owns the land in the amount of $278,000 and subsequent payments of a minimum of $20,000 for 15 years beginning in 2020.
“(The goal is to create) another east-west corridor between (FM) 359 through to Katy Fulshear (Road) – and, truth be told, the immediate goal is from (FM) 359 all the way through to Charger Way,” said Fulshear Mayor Aaron Grof.
The city has agreed to the purchase of 2.2 acres for the right of way to extend the roadway and has also opted into purchasing 1.4 acres from the Blackburn family. The total cost for the 3.6 acres is $578,000, or roughly $160,000 per acre, according to city documents.
The extension of Huggins Drive will go a long way toward improving mobility in Fulshear, Grof said. The second goal is to work towards the goals in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan and to address needs found in the city’s Livable Centers Study which calls for more pedestrian and bicycle routes throughout Fulshear. Added revenue to the city from increased property values near Huggins Drive and from a proposed commercial development on the south side and possibly the north side of the extended roadway, he said.
Chapter 380 of the Local Government Code allows cities and other local governments to offer incentives to promote economic development such as commercial and retail projects, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
The agreement also provides about five and a half acres of land to be used for regional drainage projects and improvements to the city’s system of walking and biking trails, Grof said via email.
Grof said the agreement, which has been on the city’s radar since 2013 took years to implement due to a variety of factors including the city’s financial situation as it dealt with rapid growth and the time it took landowner’s to decide whether or not to enter into the agreement.
The approved agreement also sets up the extension of First Street through the area and contains provisions for extensions of Third and Fifth streets. A mixed-use development of about 12 acres along FM 1093 was also approved in the agreement and will run from north to south. The 380 agreement also calls for economic development incentives through development grants. The grants are contingent upon vertical construction, increased property value, and sales tax generated through development in the agreement.
No concrete timeframe can be set for the project at this time due to the need for more rights of way and other administrative tasks to be completed, Grof said the wait to finish those processes is expected be less than the approximately six years it took to move forward on this right of way.
“We hope to be done with acquisition of all of those right of ways within the next 3-6 months which puts on a construction timeline of 18 months,” Grof said.
