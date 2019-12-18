Katy ISD police officers are providing gifts for more than 1,100 children within the district this year through their annual Santa Cops Holiday Toy Drive, according to a Katy ISD press release. The program has grown from providing gifts for 30 students in 2002 when it first began.
“I am very proud of the amazing growth that the toy drive has seen over the years! Thank you to our entire community, Katy and the District,” Liz Loocke said.
Loocke has been coordinating the toy drive since it began 17 years ago.
Popular gift requests included Legos, Barbie dolls, Hot Wheels and craft kits, according to the release. Clothing and shoes were also commonly requested gifts. Many of the gifts were provided by members, businesses and other groups in the Katy area.
Families were able to pick up the gifts between Dec. 12 and Dec. 14.
“My favorite part is seeing the students get involved. We have sports teams, clubs, and classes from across Katy ISD sponsoring students. It’s a special thing,” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.