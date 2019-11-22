A 47-year-old resident of Brookshire has been sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to sending homemade bombs to former president Barrack Obama and Texas Governor Greg Abbott in 2016, according to court documents. Sentencing was rendered in Houston Nov. 18 by Judge Vanessa Gilmore of the U.S. District Court’s Southern District of Texas.
In a July 1 press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said Julia Ann Poff of Fulshear had been investigated after mailing a package containing a homemade bomb to Obama in early Oct. 2016, which she admitted to in court. Under a plea deal, Poff acknowledged that she had also sent similar packages to Abbott and the acting social security administrator. Investigation into Poff’s activities began Oct. 6, 2016 when a small, flat rate box was opened at a postal facility at Bolling Air Force Base in the District of Columbia and was found to contain a homemade bomb.
“This was a resource-intensive investigation that involved the safety of the Texas Governor, President of the United States and the Social Security Administration,” said Special Agent in Charge Perrye Turner of the FBI. “Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the threat that Poff posed and the fear she incited was serious and real.”
Further examination linked the box and its contents to Julia Poff or her husband. The outer box contained a taped address label, under which they found a feline hair. Testing revealed the hair was consistent with the hairs taken from a cat the Poff family’s cat. Also, a box contained within the USPS box contained a micro-USB cable box, cellular phone, hobby fuse, matches, paper wadding, plastic sacks, sandpaper and two 20-ounce coke bottle caps as well as pyrotechnics and smokeless powder.
Poff’s daughter identified the phone as her old cell phone which was last seen in their home’s garage in August or September 2016. Authorities also learned Poff used her bank debit card to purchase a micro-USB box with the same bar code as the one found in the USPS package.
Poff admitted July 1 that she was solely responsible for sending the bomb-filled packages.
Maximum sentencing for Poff was up to 10 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 possible fine. Poff was fined nearly $10,000 and the court recommended she serve her sentence in a medical facility in Texas. Her sentence of 10 years of incarceration is set to be followed with a three-year term of supervised release, similar to probation.
The FBI conducted the investigation with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Texas Rangers, Social Security Administration and Department of Agriculture.
