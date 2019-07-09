Police apprehend theft suspects

Two juvenile suspects have been charged with Misdemeanor Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, and a 17-year-old, Gabriel Del Castillo of Katy has been charged with Felony Theft of a Firearm on July 2.
On Saturday, June 29, 2019, between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., two juvenile males were observed, on several home video surveillance systems checking door handles and opening unlocked vehicles in the Pine Lakes, Fawn Lake and Falls at Green Meadows subdivisions.
Both juveniles were observed entering vehicles and taking various items, including laptop computers, medication, money, and other electronics.
Both juvenile suspects subsequently turned themselves in after seeing still photos and video of the duo committing the burglaries all over social media.
During the course of the investigation, Katy Police Department searched several homes, dumpsters and numerous storm drains, attempting to locate stolen items taken during the burglaries.
This extensive search lead investigators to Del Castillo’s residence, where three firearms, multiple firearm accessories and drug paraphernalia were located.
In a statement, the Katy Police Department said, "We want the Katy community to know that crimes of this nature will not be tolerated. The Katy Police Department asks that the Katy community be vigilant. It is also good practice to lock your vehicles and make sure your garage doors are closed before going to bed at night. Be aware, be safe, and report a concern. "
Juvenile photos will not be released.
