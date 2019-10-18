Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees Vice President Bill Lacy was recently elected to The Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) for a three-year term position on the TASB Board of Directors, representing TASB Region 4, Position E.
A Katy resident for 21 years, Lacy was elected to the Katy ISD Board of Trustees in 2017. Lacy is a senior loan officer in the mortgage banking profession. He has a degree in business administration from Louisiana Tech University. His children are graduates of Taylor, Cinco Ranch and Katy high schools.
Lacy is an active volunteer with the Katy Business Association, Katy Visual and Performing Arts, and Katy Athletic Booster Club. With a passion for community involvement, Lacy also volunteers with Katy Christian Ministries, Candlelighters Organization and rides with the Patriot Guard Motorcycle Club. An active member of Westland Baptist Church, Lacy has served on the church board as a children’s program volunteer and a Sunday school teacher.
“I am excited and honored to serve on the TASB Board of Directors,” Lacy said in a news release. “TASB does an excellent job supporting school districts in our efforts to speak with one voice as we navigate Texas public education and continuously improve upon our students and families’ K-12 learning opportunities.”
TASB is a nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve public school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state.
The districts they represent serve more than 5.4 million public school students.
