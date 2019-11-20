The Texas Department of Public Safety released a statement Nov. 11 stating it had trained more 10,000 Texans in its Interdiction for the Protection of Children, or IPC, training program. The program provides training for law enforcement officers and others to help them recognize signs of child trafficking.
“The Interdiction for the Protection of Children program provides vital training to law enforcement, and in turn removes heinous criminals who target children from our streets,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.
The statement comes in the wake of a newly-generated awareness of the human trafficking problems in the Greater Houston area around I-10 and other major thoroughfares in and out of the Nation’s fourth largest city.
More than 60 arrests were made in July during Operation Freedom, a joint operation among Fort Bend County Constable for Precinct 3 Wayne Thompson, the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and other participating agencies in the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance. Five adults and two children were rescued from forced sex trafficking during the operation. Those arrested included two gang members and a law enforcement officer.
“I can’t say that [any of my staff] have been to that exact training, but we have gone to similar-style trainings before,” Thompson said.
The skills trainings like IPC provide are vital to stopping human trafficking, said Kelly Litvak, executive director of Childproof America, a Katy-area nonprofit that works to prevent human trafficking.
“Many victims are trained to believe officers are the ‘bad guys’ and should be feared,” Litvak said. “Because of these barriers, trained officers must reach beyond first impressions and see signs that are not clearly visible.”
It is difficult to set a number on how often human trafficking happens in the Katy area, Thompson said. The phenomenon is subtle and is not easy to investigate due to the methods of the perpetrators, he said. Thompson also noted his precinct, which takes up the southern third of the Katy area has three major highways in or near it, making it a prime location for human traffickers to move victims through – I-10, FM 1093 and I-69 to the south.
Now in its eleventh year, IPC has been credited with the rescue of hundreds of children by law enforcement across the state, including more than 400 children by Texas State Troopers. Training is also provided to local law enforcement and Child Protective Services staff, among others, according to the DPS press release.
“The program is applicable to law enforcement agencies of all sizes and gives officers the resources they need to recognize children who are in danger – with agencies often making their first rescue within six months,” said DPS Captain Derek Prestridge who supervises the IPC program for the state.
Other local groups such as Elijah Rising, a faith-based nonprofit that works to help victims of human trafficking, work with law enforcement and the public to help prevent human trafficking or rescue trafficking victims, Thompson said. He also recommended those interested in preventing human trafficking reach out to People not Pixels for more information.
“The need for effective training for our law enforcement officers is urgent and critical,” Litvak said. “The reality is, most victims will not self-identify which means officers coming into contact with a victim must have a trained filter to quickly and effectively assess the circumstances and draw the right conclusion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.