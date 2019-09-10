City Council highlights

At the Sept. 9 City Council meeting, Mayor Bill Hastings presented the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution- Star of Destiny Chapter with a proclamation recognizing Sept. 17- 23 as Constitution Week.
Highlights from the brief meeting also included:
-The Council unanimously voted to meet to adopt the proposed tax rate at the Sept. 23 meeting.
-The Council agreed to pay the annual membership dues for the Harris County Mayors’ & Councils’ Association in the amount of $690.
-City Council authorized the mayor to sign an interlocal agreement with the Texas Department of Public Safety for the Failure to Appear Program. Under this program, the TDPS enables the city to deny the renewal of a driver's license to an individual who fails to appear, fails to pay or fails to satisfy a judgment ordered by a court.
