Mayde Creek FFA member to perform with National FFA Band

Caroline Hughes, a member of the Mayde Creek High School FFA chapter has been chosen to perform onstage at the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, IN.
The event, which takes place Oct. 30-Nov. 2, spotlights the best high school band performers in the nation.
Hughes, a senior, auditioned for the performance in July. Hundreds of students submitted audition tapes, but only a select few were chosen. Hughes was one of the elite performers selected to play marching snare drum and concert percussion in the National FFA Band.
Hughes has been playing for large crowds, but the National FFA convention will be unlike any performance she’s done. “I’ve only ever played at the Texas State Convention before, and that’s 13,000 people in a room,” she said. “Take that to a national scale, and I’m just not sure how that’s going to be.”
Hughes is thrilled about the opportunity, even if she’s a little nervous.
“The main thing that is, really, really exciting about going to national convention is being able to play in front of those people. But that's also the really nerve wracking part.”
The National FFA Band will perform several times during the National Convention & Expo in October.
