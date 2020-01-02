Westlake Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a structure fire in the Dollar General at 2002 Fry Road, Ste. 117 Thursday morning. Firetrucks were dispatched to the scene at 3:57 a.m. and the scene was cleared at about 1 p.m. said Lieutenant Joe Driver, public information officer for Westlake VFD.
“The fire started in the Dollar General store,” Driver said. “They have a warehouse storage area where it started and spread over to the main store.”
The Dollar General is located in the Westlake Plaza shopping center just south of the intersection of Saums and Fry roads. Driver said there were no injuries but the neighboring China Bistro had suffered smoke and water damage from the fire and firefighting efforts.
The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office investigated and found that the fire was caused by an electrical anamoly, Driver said. He added that it was fortunate that the fire had occurred early in the morning because it ensured nobody was in the business.
Employees at neighboring businesses were waiting outside with doors open at 4 p.m. while power was out in the building to facilitate a handyman for the shopping center repaired electrical lines.
The blaze delayed traffic for the first regular workday of the new year as traffic was rerouted to keep nearby residents away from the blaze.
“[Firefighters] actually shut down Fry Road right there,” Driver said. “So residents had to go down Franz [Road]and go through Westgreen or go down Younglake Boulevard.
