The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office and Fort Bend County Fire Marshall’s Office are conducting an arson investigation relating to two incidences involving Molotov cocktails being thrown at a deputies home at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said in a Sunday press conference that he feels the attack may have twice targeted a peace officer for his work as a sheriff’s office employee.
“This is horrible and it’s one of our employees who has been an employee of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office for years,” Nehls said. “This individual works in our criminal investigations division and our robbery homicide [division]. And, me personally … I believe that this is targeted [attack].”
Nehls said the incident over the weekend was the second of two attacks on a detective's home along Mason Road in the Katy area in Fort Bend County. One of the makeshift fire bombs was thrown at the house Dec. 23 and narrowly missed a window, Nehls said. Had the Molotov gone through the window, it likely would have hit a person sleeping there at the time, he said. A vehicle was destroyed in the second attack after the Molotov cocktail set the vehicle aflame in minutes Sunday morning.
Fort Bend County Fire Marshall Mark Flathouse said his office is investigating the two incidents and is interested in a dark-colored Ford F250 with an aluminum construction or ladder rack on the back. Video from neighboring homes shows two people in the vehicle that law enforcement would like to question.
Nehls said anyone apprehended in connection with the case would be investigated for arson and may face federal hate crime charges if it is shown that the FBCSO employee had been associated with cases in the perpetrators’ pasts.
Nehls would not discuss measures taken to ensure the safety of the detective and the detective’s family in order to ensure those measures are effective, but did say the department is taking the matter seriously and the department takes care of its own.
Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281) 342-TIPS (8477). Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Tips may also be submitted online at http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/.
A $10,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for any Information which leads to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspects involved.
“It’s a sad day in Fort Bend County that we have individuals that are throwing Molotov cocktails at homes of some of our employees and what took place here last Monday, the 23rd is one of our employees was awoken to the front of his house that was on fire,” Nehls said.
