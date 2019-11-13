Incumbent Gina Calanni (D-Katy), her predecessor, Republican Mike Schofield of Katy and Republican Angelica Garcia, also of Katy, have filed to be on the ballot for Texas House District 132. The District includes the portions of Harris County in the Katy area and extends north, toward Cypress.
“Over the next year, we will listen to Texans’ concerns, reach out to voters and knock on doors across the district to ensure Texas families in House District 132 continue to have real representation in Austin,” Calanni said in a Nov. 12 press release.
Calanni, an author and finance director for a small business, won the 2018 election when she went against Schofield, who was the incumbent at the time. Schofield, an attorney, served in the 2015 and 2017 legislative sessions. Garcia is a newcomer to the District 132 race and owner of AIM Global Logistics which she founded.
“This country has given so much to me and I want to give back to those who have supported me, protect our God-given freedom and to be a voice in Austin for those who need help now,” Garcia said in a press release announcing her candidacy.
Schofield’s campaign said he has already been out walking blocks to try to meet as many residents of House District 132 as possible to let them know what his priorities will be if he is again elected to the Texas House.
“My experience allows for me to hit the ground running on day one to fight for the conservative priorities of our district, including lowering property taxes,” Schofield said via press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.